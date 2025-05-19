Seattle police looking for black Tesla after 3 killed in Pioneer Square shooting

The Brief Seattle police are seeking a black Tesla for possible video evidence in Saturday's Pioneer Square shooting that killed three people. No arrests have been made yet, and the Tesla driver is not considered a suspect. Seattle Police plan to increase patrols in Pioneer Square to address recent violence.



Three people died and another is fighting for their life in the hospital after a shooting in Pioneer Square over the weekend. Now, Seattle police are looking for the driver of a black Tesla, who they hope can help give them answers as to who is behind the shooting.

As of Monday afternoon, there were no arrests in the case, according to the police.

What they're saying:

Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes held a news conference addressing the media. Officers are now looking for a black Tesla, possibly a Model Y that was seen leaving the area of South Washington Street in Pioneer Square at 1:18 a.m. on Saturday.

"The person driving or owners are not considered a suspect, we would like to review any video evidence that was captured on this Tesla," Chief Barnes said.

He adds, they believe the driver may be a ride share driver or someone who was in the area picking up another person.

"To the families of these victims, please know that I have directed every resource in this case to bring the person or persons to justice," Barnes said.

Saturday’s mass shooting comes after several recent acts of violence in the area. On Sunday night, police arrested a man after they say he stabbed another man and knocked a person unconscious in Occidental Square. Earlier this month, another shooting happened outside of a nightclub, as well as a different stabbing.

"Let me be clear, Seattle is a safe and welcoming city and we do not and will not tolerate violence in our city," Barnes said.

He also announced on Monday that as we approach the busy summer months, more officers will be out in Pioneer Square. FOX 13 asked just how many more officers, since SPD already had increased patrols in the area. No exact number was given, but Chief Barnes explained that the department has directive patrols, which are officers currently on duty. He has also authorized overtime for officers to join violent crime reduction teams.

"If you want the numbers, that’s three teams of one sergeant and four officers for five and there’s three teams over the course of the city," Barnes said. He said these were already in place before Saturday.

The goal now is to bring whoever is behind Saturday’s shooting to justice.

"We owe that to the people who lost their lives this week and we owe that to our survivor," Barnes said. He also acknowledged there’s more work to be done to return the city to one where everyone feels safe.

The Source: Information in this story came from a news conference held by the Seattle Police Department, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

