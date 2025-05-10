Seattle police investigating double shooting downtown

The Brief Officers report witnessing a group of people fighting outside a few blocks from Lumen Field just before the shooting. Police have since arrested two suspects. While Seattle Fire was responding to a man shot in the leg, another victim was shot in the back.



Two people were shot during an overnight incident in Downtown Seattle heading into the early hours of Saturday morning.

Seattle police report the incident happened on Second Avenue in the Pioneer Square neighborhood around 2:30 a.m. on May 10.

Timeline:

Just a few blocks away from Lumen Field, Seattle Police officers say they witnessed a lot of what happened from earlier Saturday morning. A group of people were fighting outside when a shooting broke out, according to SPD.

Police officers wrapped the first victim's leg in a tourniquet as Seattle Fire rushed him to Harborview Medical Center. At last check Saturday morning, he is stable.

Dig deeper:

While that was all happening, police arrested two suspects and took them in for questioning. It was during that process that they found a firearm. Investigators used a K-9 unit to track down more evidence, but they could not find the second gun that officers believed was used during the shooting.

During the investigation, there was another victim who was shot in the lower back. They went to Swedish Hospital on First Hill, then to Harborview Medical Center because of the extent of their injuries.

Their condition remained unknown heading into the weekend. The exact cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

