Seattle's 17th annual Flower Festival kicks off at Pike Place Market

The Brief The Flower Festival returns to Seattle this weekend. A commemorative tote bag will be given away to the first 500 shoppers at the market each day, if they spend $50. There will be more than just bouquets, live performers will also grace the stage.



The Mother's Day Flower Festival is back at Pike Place for the 17th year.

More than 35 Washington flower farms are contributing to the festivities this year. They hail from King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.

The Public Market Center website says dozens of vendors will be offering fresh arrangements for sale, noting that all of them were grown within 100 miles of the market.

In addition to the flower merchants, there are also going to be live performances.

Saturday Lineup

11am–12pm: Lydia Louie & Kathleen Lange

12:15–1:15pm: Jonny Evergreen

1:30–2:30pm: Chloe Payne

2:45–3:45pm: Zahavya Krauss

Sunday Lineup

11am–12pm: Alex Eby

12:15–1:15pm: Andrew Maples

1:30–2:30pm: Greg Paul

2:45–3:45pm: Carly Ann Calbero

The Source: Information for this story came from the Public Market Center.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New area code coming to Seattle area in June. What to know

WA's first In-N-Out gets closer to opening date

VIDEO: Dramatic arrest of WA mother carrying toddler, stolen gun

Pro-Palestinian protesters cause $1M in damage at UW, 34 arrested

Health experts say ‘harmless’ symptoms could be signs of blood disease

2 WA brothers arrested after high-speed pursuit on I-90

Video shows shackled inmate escape custody at Sea-Tac, board light rail

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.