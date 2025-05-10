Seattle's 17th annual Flower Festival kicks off at Pike Place Market
SEATTLE - The Mother's Day Flower Festival is back at Pike Place for the 17th year.
More than 35 Washington flower farms are contributing to the festivities this year. They hail from King, Snohomish and Whatcom counties.
The Public Market Center website says dozens of vendors will be offering fresh arrangements for sale, noting that all of them were grown within 100 miles of the market.
In addition to the flower merchants, there are also going to be live performances.
Saturday Lineup
- 11am–12pm: Lydia Louie & Kathleen Lange
- 12:15–1:15pm: Jonny Evergreen
- 1:30–2:30pm: Chloe Payne
- 2:45–3:45pm: Zahavya Krauss
Sunday Lineup
- 11am–12pm: Alex Eby
- 12:15–1:15pm: Andrew Maples
- 1:30–2:30pm: Greg Paul
- 2:45–3:45pm: Carly Ann Calbero
The Source: Information for this story came from the Public Market Center.
