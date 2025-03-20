The Brief Electronic music duo ODESZA is making its return to Washington, set to take the stage at Seattle's Pioneer Square this summer. The performance lineup remains a secret, for now.



Electronic music duo ODESZA is making its return to Washington, set to take the stage with a big show planned for Seattle's Pioneer Square this summer.

What we know:

The Bellingham-based artists announced the upcoming performance to social media on Thursday.

Credit: ODESZA on X

The group is celebrating their record label, "Foreign Family Collective," on its 10-year anniversary. The label's family includes many other prominent electronic artists, such as RÜFÜS DU SOL, Mild Minds and, the ones who started it, ODESZA.

To celebrate, the duo have planned a "party" coming to Pioneer Square on August 2. The performance lineup, however, remains a secret, for now.

Tickets for the show will be available exclusively through AXS, and those who sign up by Sunday, March 23, will have a chance to purchase them.

This is ODESZA's most recent show in Washington since their "The Last Goodbye Finale" at the Gorge Amphitheatre, which resulted in a wildfire back in July 2024.

The Source: Information in this story is from ODESZA's website and social media pages.

