Giant pacific octopus found in Bellingham tidepool

The Brief A husband and wife exploring Bellingham Bay had an unexpected encounter with a giant Pacific octopus last week. The video of the rare sighting has garnered over 20 million views online.



A husband and wife exploring Bellingham Bay last week had an unexpected encounter with a giant Pacific octopus in a tidepool, just steps from the shore.

Captured on video by Micah Moeller, the octopus was so close to the couple that they could have touched it. This rare sighting has captivated the internet, with the video garnering over 20 million views.

Local perspective:

Giant Pacific octopuses, known for their massive size and impressive eight arms with 200 suckers each, are typically nocturnal creatures, according to the Seattle Aquarium. To see one out and about during the day is a surprising and unusual experience for those familiar with the region.

Micah, who has lived in Bellingham his entire life, tells FOX 13 that he had never seen anything like it before.

Related article

The Source: Information in this story is from a video by Micah Moeller, the Seattle Aquarium, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

MORE TOP STORIES FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Fire destroys, damages multiple Cybertrucks in Seattle lot

Family wants justice years after Graham, WA man's death

Bryan Kohberger defense ramps up legal maneuvers in bid to keep Idaho murders suspect off death row

Major TSA change to shorten airport security wait times, DHS says: What to know

Seattle Seahawks trade DK Metcalf to Pittsburgh Steelers

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national coverage, plus 24/7 streaming coverage from across the nation.