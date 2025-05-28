2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

The Brief Two separate overnight shootings in Seattle left two men injured, both in serious condition at Harborview Medical Center. The first shooting occurred in the Chinatown-International District, where a 42-year-old man was shot twice, and the suspect remains at large. The second shooting in SODO involved a man confronting car prowlers, resulting in him being shot in the face and head by a suspect who fled with an accomplice.



Seattle police are investigating two separate overnight shootings that left two people injured.

The first shooting happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday near 12th Avenue South and South King Street in Seattle's Chinatown-International District.

According to Seattle police, a 42-year-old man had two gunshot wounds and was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

Police said the suspect fled the scene and has not been located, and detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting.



The second shooting was at about 1 a.m. Wednesday off First Avenue South in SODO.

Police said officers responded to reports of a man who was shot, and when they arrived at the location, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his face and head.

The man was taken to Harboview Medical Center in serious condition.

Investigators said the man confronted a suspect breaking into his car. After an altercation, the suspect shot the man in his face.

The suspect and an accomplice, who are believed to be two men in their 20s-30s, drove away from the scene before police arrived. They have not been located.

Anyone with information about the separate shootings is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

