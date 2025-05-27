How hot will it get in Seattle this week? Here's what we know

The Brief Seattle will experience a brief warm spell with temperatures reaching the mid 80s on Wednesday, before dropping to the mid-60s by Thursday. Tuesday and Wednesday will see mostly dry weather with highs in the 70s, but thunderstorms and scattered showers are possible late Wednesday into Thursday. Drier conditions are expected Friday and Saturday, with a slight chance of showers on Sunday.



Seattle is getting a taste of summer heat this week—we're talking the first 80-degree day of 2025!

Temperatures will jump to the mid-80s around the Seattle area on Wednesday afternoon, but the scorching warmth will be short-lived. Highs drop to the mid-60s by Thursday afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday will reach the mid 80s in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As for today, temperatures will lift to the low to mid-70s for many under generous, abundant sunshine.

Highs will reach the 70s in Western Washington on Tuesday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)

How hot will it get in Seattle this week?

By the numbers:

Find a shady spot and stay hydrated on Wednesday! If you’re cooling off along the water, make sure to always wear a life vest and practice water safety.

Late Wednesday into early Thursday, there’s a small chance of thunderstorms over the Cascades. Elsewhere in Western Washington, you can expect isolated to scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies Thursday morning.

What's next:

Drier weather returns on Friday and Saturday. A light shower can’t be ruled out on Sunday.

Get ready for hot and dry weather in Seattle through Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thanks so much for choosing FOX 13! Enjoy the sunshine but find ways to stay cool.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

The Source: Information in this story comes from weather models interpreted by FOX 13 Seattle meteorologist Abby Acone.

