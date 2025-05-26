Seattle Weather: Warming up to summer temperatures this week

After a few morning showers and clouds, the sunshine appeared this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

High pressure will continue to build and amplify by the middle of the week, making for the warmest temperatures of the year. Offshore flow will increase temperatures into the 80s by Wednesday along with plenty of sunshine.

High temperatures will warm up into the 70s for Tuesday and then even warmer by Wednesday. A little cooler as a cold front sweeps through Thursday, then back to the mid 70s by the end of the week.

Temperatures tonight will be a little cooler after the front moved through today, lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Skies will be sunny and clear through Wednesday with warm temperatures. A little cool down with only a few passing showers Thursday, but skies will rebound by the weekend with more sun and nice temperatures.

