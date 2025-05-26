Seattle weather: Showers and sunbreaks on Memorial Day
As we remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country, we are forecasting mostly quiet weather for Memorial Day events around western Washington. Only isolated showers are possible at times.
Highs will reach the mid to upper 60s on Memorial Day in the Seattle area. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Highs this afternoon will reach the mid to upper 60s. While a stray shower is a possibility (I can't even rule out a couple of lightning strikes), most will experience tranquil and dry weather today. Sunbreaks are expected this afternoon.
Highs will reach the 60s in Western Washington on Monday afternoon. (FOX 13 Seattle)
Temperatures warm nicely to the mid 70s on Tuesday. By Wednesday, the region could experience its hottest temperatures of 2025 so far. Highs could skyrocket to the mid to upper 80s in some places, including Seattle.
Get ready for a big warming trend around the Seattle area on Wednesday! (FOX 13 Seattle)
Thereafter, we're predicting a dramatic cooldown on Thursday as temperatures drop to the upper 60s. Light, occasional showers could develop on Thursday as well.
Drier and quieter weather will follow from Friday through next weekend.
Much hotter weather is expected in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13)
Take good care,
Meteorologist Abby Acone
