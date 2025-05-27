1 teen injured, 2 arrested after Auburn, WA shooting

The Brief A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized in serious condition following a shooting at Sounder Station in Auburn, with police responding to the incident around 2:30 p.m. Two suspects, including another 15-year-old boy, have been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.



A teenage boy is in the hospital, and two others are in police custody, after a shooting at Sounder Station in Auburn.

Auburn police officers were called to reports of a shooting at Sounder Station, near First Street SW and A Street SW, around 2:30 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with at least one gunshot wound. Police and fire personnel treated his wounds and took him to Harborview Medical Center, where officials say he is in serious condition.

Shortly after, officers identified a different 15-year-old boy as the suspect and took him into custody.

Police also arrested a second suspect of unspecified age in connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Auburn police tip line at (253) 288-7403.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Auburn Police Department.

