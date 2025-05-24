16-year-old found with gunshot injuries in Seward Park, Seattle on Friday

One teen was hospitalized overnight for a shooting in South Seattle's Seward Park. The shooting comes on the same night as a separate shooting nearby where a robbery suspect shot at two people in their car.

Timeline:

Seattle police say they received calls of someone threatening a 16-year-old with a gun on Lake Washington Boulevard South. Officers reported hearing shots upon their arrival to investigate the earlier claims.

The teen was found by the park's amphitheater with gunshot injuries to his abdomen, according to SPD. First responders carried him about 300 feet to the nearest Seattle Fire truck for immediate medical intervention.

From there, police report the teenage victim was transferred to the hospital in serious, but stable condition.

What's next:

Police were not able to find a shooting suspect. If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

Seward Park the morning after a teen was found shot in the abdomen by the amphitheater on May 23, 2025.

The Source: Information for this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.