Man, woman shot in a car during robbery in South Seattle

A robbery turned to a shooting in South Seattle just before midnight on Friday.

Seattle police report a man and woman were in their car when someone came up to them asking for money. When they refused, the person pistol-whipped a woman and shot into the car, injuring her and a male friend in the Rainier Beach area.

Timeline:

The incident happened on May 23 near Beacon Avenue South and South Fletcher Street. First responders took the man to the hospital for injuries to his leg, while the woman's arm was grazed and treated on scene.

The suspected shooter left the area before officers arrived, according to SPD.

If anyone has information, they are asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

