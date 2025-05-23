3 arrested in deadly shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood

The Brief Three men were arrested after a deadly shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood on Saturday, May 17, 2025. The shooting happened after 1 a.m. in the area of South Washington Street. Three people were killed and one person was injured in the shooting.



Seattle police made multiple arrests in connection with last weekend's deadly shooting in Seattle's Pioneer Square neighborhood.

Investigators said a SWAT team arrested three men on Thursday night at an apartment building on Gale Place South in South Seattle.



Pioneer Square shooting on Saturday, May 17, 2025.

A search warrant was served and several firearms were recovered. It's not known if the firearms were related to the homicides.

Two of the suspects were booked into the King County Jail on suspicion of murder and assault. The third suspect was booked for a Department of Corrections Escape warrant.

The backstory:

After 1 a.m. Saturday, May 17, two men and a woman were shot and killed in the area of South Washington Street.

FOX 13 confirmed through GoFundMe accounts Briaun Keith Dinish-Lomelli and August LaStrappe IV were the two men killed, and also spoke with the mother of 19-year-old Keilani Harris.

A fourth person, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Featured article

This week, Seattle Police Chief Shon Barnes held a news conference telling the media that officers were looking for a black Tesla, possibly a Model Y that was seen leaving the area.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.