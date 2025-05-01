Woman, 8-year-old hurt in drive-by shooting at South Seattle park

The Brief An eight-year-old child and woman were injured in a drive-by shooting at a South Seattle park Thursday night. Police said suspects drove by and randomly fired shots at park goers around 7 p.m. No suspects are in custody at this time.



Two people, including an eight-year-old, were hurt in a drive-by shooting at a South Seattle park Thursday night.

What we know:

According to Seattle police, officers responded to the shooting around 7 p.m. at Be'er Sheva Park in the Rainier Beach neighborhood, at 55th Avenue South and South Cloverdale Street.

Police said the park was very busy at the time, and multiple suspects drove by and randomly fired shots at park goers.

One bullet grazed an eight-year-old's jaw, and a woman was also struck. They were both taken to local hospitals. The child had non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Seattle police are still investigating.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

