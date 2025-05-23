New Seattle Space Needle 'Skyliner' double-decker elevator lifts off

The Brief The first Space Needle Skyliner elevator was unveiled on May 23. It is a double-decker elevator and features floor-to-ceiling glass for improved city views. It is the first of its kind to exist in North America.



The Space Needle debuted its first double-decker elevator on Friday, the first of its kind in North America.

Seattle Space Needle visitors now have the opportunity to make their way to the top of the tower in the ‘Skyliner,’ a floor-to-ceiling glass, double-decker elevator.

What is new at the Space Needle?

The backstory:

A $100 million private investment has propelled the modernization of the Space Needle's Century Project, and the new elevator marks the beginning of the last phase of renovations.

The Space Needle has focused its remodel on the preservation of the popular attraction, ensuring the 56-year-old landmark keeps its long-term relevancy.

Space Needle's new Skyliner elevator is the only elevator of its kind in the world. (FOX 13 Seattle)

"The new elevator is more than a way up, it's a symbol of where we're headed," said Space Needle President & CEO, Ron Sevart, in a statement. "This reinvestment reflects our commitment—to our Guests, our Team Members, and our community—to ensure the Space Needle remains a symbol of Seattle's innovative spirit for generations to come."

The Needle has modernized ‘The Loupe,’ the world's first and only revolving glass floor as well as parts of the interior, ‘Skyriser’ glass benches, and now the new elevators.

This Skyliner elevator is the first of multiple elevators to go through this transition and modernization and was inspired by some of the original sketches and ideas of the early Space Needle plans.

Space Needle's new Skyliner elevator is the only elevator of its kind in the world. (Space Needle)

What we know:

Each of the double-decker elevator cabs features floor-to-ceiling glass and has been built to withstand the strong winds coming from the Puget Sound and the famous Seattle rain. Additionally, a designated glasskeeper team coats several glass panels each week with a special glass cleaning solution and water-repellent to keep views clear.

The glass provides a wider view of the city, views of the double helix core stairway, and the ability to see the inside of the Space Needle through a large backside panel that is made entirely of glass.

The double-decker feature of the elevator will allow the needle to transport more visitors up and down through two loading levels at the top and bottom of the tower.

Space Needle's new Skyliner elevator is the only elevator of its kind in the world. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The remaining two elevators are scheduled to be modernized into Skyliners by 2028.

Keep reading for more information about visiting the Space Needle in Seattle.

How much does it cost to go up the Space Needle?

General Admission (ages 13-64): Prices typically range from $35-$45.

Discounts are available for youth ages 5-12 and seniors 65 and over.

Children 4 and under: Free.

Variations: Prices can vary by time of day and season. Booking tickets online is recommended, and discounts are often available for groups, military, King County residents, and tribal members (these discounts are typically only available at the admissions office with ID).

Combo Tickets/CityPASS: Visitors can save by bundling their Space Needle visit with other Seattle attractions like Chihuly Garden and Glass. The Seattle CityPASS offers significant savings for multiple attractions.

What are the Space Needle's hours today?

The Space Needle is generally open daily.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Monday: 8:00 AM – 11:00 PM

Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday: 9:00 AM – 10:00 PM

Timed Tickets: Arrival times are scheduled in 15-minute increments. It's advisable to check the official Space Needle website for the most up-to-date hours as they can fluctuate.

How long does it take to visit the Space Needle?

Most people spend 1 to 2 hours at the Space Needle.

Where can I park near the Space Needle?

It's recommended to take the Seattle Center Monorial, the nation's first full-scale commercial monorail system which provides a quick link between downtown Seattle and the Space Needle.

Parking Near the Space Needle:

The Source: Information in this article is from a Space Needle press release and the Space Needle website.

