Space Needle joins major U.S. landmarks in going dark for Earth Hour 2024

By Will Wixey
Published  March 22, 2024 12:53pm PDT
SEATTLE - While it might be the most distinguished structure in Seattle's skyline, the Space Needle is going dark for an hour on Saturday to raise awareness against climate change.

Many landmarks around the world, including the Empire State Building, Willis Tower, and Niagara Falls, are "going dark" to shine a spotlight on nature loss and the climate crisis.

The exterior tower lights of the Space Needle will go dark from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. PST.

More than 190 countries and territories will participate on March 23 to inspire collective action for the planet.

Earth Hour is an initiative started by the World Wildlife Fund and is the world's largest grassroots movement for the environment.