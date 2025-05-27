Suspect arrested after climbing 80 feet up WA tree

The Brief A man was arrested in Jefferson County following an 8-hour standoff with police. The suspect was 80 feet up in a large cedar tree during the standoff, in an attempt to evade capture. The man is also a suspect in two separate theft and burglary cases in Jefferson County.



Jefferson County sheriff's deputies and Port Townsend officers arrested a suspect Monday around 9 a.m., ending an eight-hour standoff in a tree, according to officials.

The suspect had a warrant out for his arrest following his escape from a Department of Corrections facility near Mill Road in Port Townsend. The man is also a suspect in two separate theft and burglary cases in Jefferson County, according to the sheriff's office.

Police discovered the suspect's vehicle in the woods, before he fled on foot towards Caswell Brown Village, and later 80 feet up a large tree in an attempt to evade capture.

Port Townsend suspect 80 feet high in a cedar tree. (Photo courtesy of Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. )

Jefferson County Deputy Ash Moore and Port Townsend Police Officer Fudally led a negotiation effort with the man, after he refused to come down and made threats.

Eventually, he was able to descend safely from the tree after nearly eight hours of communication and negotiations with officers.

The man was evaluated by medics on scene, then later transported to Jefferson Healthcare as a precaution.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

