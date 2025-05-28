Ex-Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz files lawsuit, claims wrongful termination

The Brief Fired Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz is suing the city of Seattle, claiming Mayor Bruce Harrell retaliated after Diaz refused to fire an officer without due process. Diaz alleges the city revived discredited affair rumors and botched the investigation that led to his termination. The lawsuit accuses city officials of destroying Diaz’s career, violating his rights and leaking false info to the media; he’s seeking an undetermined amount of monetary damages.



Former Seattle police Chief Adrian Diaz is suing the city of Seattle, alleging he was wrongfully terminated for refusing to carry out politically motivated directives from the Mayor’s Office.

What we know:

Diaz’s lawsuit claims Mayor Bruce Harrell and Deputy Mayor Tim Burgess pressured him to dismiss Seattle Police Department Officer Dan Auderer, who was caught on bodycam joking about the death of Jaahnavi Kandula, a pedestrian killed by another officer’s vehicle, in what became a national scandal.

Diaz alleges Harrell directly ordered him to fire Auderer without due process. When Diaz ultimately issued Auderer a 30-day suspension over the incident, the lawsuit says the Mayor’s Office engaged in "a swift and unmistakable act of retaliation," by resurrecting previously discredited rumors Diaz was having an affair with his Chief of Staff, Jamie Tompkins.

The lawsuit claims "the City’s retaliatory and discriminatory conduct humiliated Chief Diaz, destroyed his 27-year law enforcement career, forever ruined his name and professional reputation, and ended his ability to obtain commensurate employment ever again."

Diaz contends in the lawsuit that the Office of Inspector General (OIG) originally told him there was "no evidence" to support the allegations he engaged in a sexual relationship with Tompkins. But he claims "the city’s position changed immediately after Chief Diaz refused to comply with Harrell’s unlawful directives."

Jamie Housen, a spokesperson for the Mayor's office, forcefully denied Diaz's claims in an email he sent to FOX 13 Seattle.

"We don't typically comment on active litigation; however, in this case we will say: When all we had was rumor and innuendo regarding Adrian Diaz, we took him at his word. After we received the facts from an independent investigation, he was terminated for dishonesty. We are confident that the fact finding allowed by the litigation process will demonstrate the truth." — Jamie Housen

The OIG investigation, led by outside attorney Shayda Le, determined Diaz gave Tompkins the chief of staff job as a romantic quid pro quo, then tried to cover it up. But Diaz’s lawsuit alleges the investigation was "botched" from the start.

Diaz claims Le ignored multiple witnesses who could have debunked claims he was sleeping with Tompkins, while refusing to recognize one of Diaz’s chief accusers had "clear conflicts of interest."

Dig deeper:

The lawsuit also alleges the OIG failed to "authenticate the single piece of documentary 'evidence’ it relied upon in finding Diaz was dishonest," a birthday card with a romantic message handwritten inside, supposedly by Tompkins.

According to the lawsuit, "The City, Ms. Le, and Mayor Harrell all disregarded clear evidence that the love letter was a forgery, something Chief Diaz easily verified" with his own handwriting analysis commissioned by his lawyers.

Mayor Harrell fired Diaz on Dec. 17, 2024, following what the lawsuit describes as a "rushed and retaliatory process" in which Diaz was given just three days to respond to the OIG findings.

Following his firing, the lawsuit asserts the city attempted to block Diaz from receiving unemployment benefits and reported him to the Washington Criminal Justice Training Commission (CJTC), to be officially decertified as a police officer.

Diaz also alleges the OIG unlawfully released investigative records about the rumored affair to select media outlets to further destroy his career, in violation of the Washington Public Records Act.

Big picture view:

Diaz had been negotiating with the city for an out-of-court settlement, including his demand for a new criminal investigation. But according to the lawsuit, the city refused to reopen his case. Diaz issued this statement after filing his lawsuit in King County Superior Court:

"A year ago, Mayor Bruce Harrell relieved me of my duties as Seattle's Chief of Police. The City of Seattle holds a special place in my heart, and I have always believed in its potential and its people. Over the course of 28 years, I proudly maintained an impeccable record as a Seattle Police Officer and dedicated myself to serving the Seattle community with integrity.

While City leaders unfairly accused me of dishonesty and unprofessional conduct, there is critical evidence disproving those allegations that the City intentionally overlooked, minimized, and ignored. Additionally, I voluntarily took a polygraph test that confirmed the truthfulness of my statements during the investigation, and a handwriting expert has discredited the so-called key evidence the City purportedly relied upon in terminating my employment.

The Mayor and City leaders have unfortunately left me with no other choice than to seek justice through legal action." — Adrian Diaz

Diaz is seeking an undetermined amount of monetary damages for lost wages, reputational harm and emotional distress; his original tort claim on the matter was for $10 million.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story came from court documents obtained by FOX 13 Seattle, interviews with Jamie Tompkins and FOX 13 Seattle original reporting.

