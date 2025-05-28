WA jail inmate attacks corrections deputy, tries to steal keys

The Brief A Thurston County Jail inmate attacked a corrections deputy in an attempt to steal the deputy’s cell keys. The inmate was in custody for allegedly stabbing a grocery store employee without provocation. He is expected to face additional charges for assaulting an officer.



A jailed stabbing suspect attacked a corrections deputy and grabbed their cell keys during a violent struggle at the Thurston County Jail Wednesday morning.

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

The backstory:

According to Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders, the suspect was arrested May 13 after allegedly stabbing a grocery store employee without provocation and was booked into jail for second-degree assault.

What they're saying:

On Wednesday morning, a deputy invited the same inmate out of his cell for recreation time. The inmate walked out of the cell, punched the deputy in the face and pinned him against the wall grates while grabbing the cell keys.

Sheriff Sanders said the deputy returned multiple hand strikes to the inmate's head, causing him to fall to the ground. The inmate held onto the keys during the struggle.

A second corrections deputy responded and delivered a knee strike to the inmate's rib cage, causing him to release the keys.

The inmate was placed back in his cell and is expected to face additional criminal charges for assaulting an officer.

The deputy was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital.

Featured article

The Source: Information in this story comes from a social media press release by Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

A religious group held a protest outside Seattle City Hall. Here's why

LIVE: Updates on Seattle's Tuesday protest, arrests, more

Crews battle Second Creek Fire near Leavenworth, WA

2 injured in separate Seattle shootings

Teen, child killed in Lacey, WA mobile home fire

Crews investigate explosion at Woodinville, WA hardware store

College Inn Pub announces closure after 50 years in Seattle

Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.