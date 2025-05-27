LIVE: Updates on Seattle's planned Tuesday protests

The Brief A protest is planned at Seattle City Hall Tuesday afternoon by religious groups. The "Rattle in Seattle" demonstration is in response to Mayor Bruce Harrell's statements after nearly two dozen people were arrested Saturday as counterprotesters clashed with police on Capitol Hill. Organizers claim Mayor Harrell's comments were religiously bigoted and undermined First Amendment rights.



A group of evangelicals and conservatives plan to rally at Seattle City Hall on Tuesday afternoon in response to comments made by Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell.

The "Rattle in Seattle" demonstration is scheduled for 5 p.m. on the 4th Avenue steps of City Hall in downtown Seattle with counterprotestors announcing they will be there as well.

What we know:

The protest follows a weekend event at Cal Anderson Park where Seattle police made 23 arrests as event organizers, attendees and counter-protesters converged.

Mayor Harrell released a statement afterward, urging residents to avoid violence during protests and calling for the Parks Department to review the circumstances of the rally organizer's application.

What they're saying:

Organizers of "Rattle in Seattle" expressed offense at the mayor's inquiry, claiming his statements were an example of religious bigotry and an undermining of First Amendment rights.

"Following the MayDay USA worship event at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday, Mayor Harrell had the audacity to issue a press release blaming Christians for the premediated violence of Antifa which resulted in the hospitalization of Seattle Police Department personnel and the arrest of 23 Antifa agitators," Rattle in Seattle organizers said, in part. "Under Mayor Harrell’s leadership, the city of Seattle has continued its spiral into lawlessness and dysfunction while the first amendment rights of citizens to peacefully assemble has been disregarded."

Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Saturday, May 27, in Seattle, Wash., as counterprotesters clashed with police at Cal Anderson Park. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The other side:

"Seattle is proud of our reputation as a welcoming, inclusive city for LGBTQ+ communities, and we stand with our trans neighbors when they face bigotry and injustice," Harrell said in a statement on Saturday. "Today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood."

Keep reading for live updates from Seattle City Hall as Tuesday's planned protests unfold.

1:20 p.m. — Police block off streets around Seattle City Hall

Several streets around Seattle City Hall were blocked off by Seattle Police Department vehicles ahead of a 2:00 p.m. Seattle City Council meeting.

(FOX 13 Seattle)

The Source: Information in this story came from the Office of the Mayor of Seattle, the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office and original FOX 13 Seattle interviews.

