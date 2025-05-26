First court appearances for counterprotesters arrested at Capitol Hill event

The Brief Nearly two dozen people were arrested on Saturday as counterprotesters clashed with police on Capitol Hill. Eight people arrested over the weekend appeared in court on Monday. A judge found probable cause for third-degree assault for nearly all of those in court today.



Some of those arrested during a counterprotest at Saturday's Mayday USA event appeared in court for the first time on Monday.

Roughly one-third of the number of people arrested were sent to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for first appearances. The rest of the people arrested on Saturday are expected to appear for possibly lesser offenses, such as gross misdemeanors, at the City Attorney's Office.

Counterprotest at Cal Anderson Park on May 24, 2025.

By the numbers:

Eight of the 23 overall people arrested appeared in court on May 26. These first appearances hearings are not the same as a criminal case referral by police for an official charging decision.

Today, hearings were held to allow a judge the opportunity to determine if there is a probable cause for the arrests, determine bail amount, and determine conditions of release.

Seven of the eight people in court today were released on their own personal recognizance. One person was issued a bail amount set at $20,000 for first-degree robbery and second-degree assault with a deadly weapon.

The judge found probable cause for third-degree assault for the remaining seven people in court Monday.

Seattle police approach a group of counterprotesters at Cal Anderson Park.

The Source: Information in this story came from Seattle Police Department and the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

