Seattle's Mayor Harrell asks for review of permit given for 'far-right rally'

The Brief An event put on by Mayday USA in Cal Anderson Park quickly sparked heated reactions from area residents. Seattle police officers showed up and made several arrests during clashes with counterprotesters. In response, Seattle Mayor Harrell offered words of support, and caution, to Seattleites while making requests for city reviews into the permitting and policing of Saturday's event.



Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell issued a statement following a heated protest at Cal Anderson Park on Saturday.

At least 22 people have been arrested after a clash between police, demonstrators, and counterprotesters on May 24, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office.

In a new statement, the mayor remarked on the proud history of Seattleites standing up for their values. He then urged residents to avoid violence during protests and demonstrations.

Counterprotest at Cal Anderson Park on May 24, 2025.

What they're saying:

"When the humanity of trans people and those who have been historically marginalized is questioned, we triumph by demonstrating our values through our words and peaceful protest – we lose our voice when this is disrupted by violence, chaos, and confusion," read Mayor Harrell's weekend statement, in part.

Counterprotest at Cal Anderson Park on May 24, 2025.

The rally was held at the historic Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill. Speaking yesterday on the emerging events, Mayor Harrell said, "today’s far-right rally was held here for this very reason – to provoke a reaction by promoting beliefs that are inherently opposed to our city’s values, in the heart of Seattle’s most prominent LGBTQ+ neighborhood."

What's next:

Mayor Harrell is now directing the Parks Department to review the circumstances of the rally organizer's application. He says he aims to "understand whether there were legal location alternatives or other adjustments that could have been pursued."

Up next, the mayor's office said in the statement that the Seattle Police Department will complete an after-action report of this event, "including understanding preparation, crowd management tactics, and review of arrests and citations."

Counterprotest at Cal Anderson Park on May 24, 2025.

Mayor Harrell ended his full statement with the following:

"I am grateful for those who make their voices heard in support of our neighbors without resorting to violence. In the face of an extreme right-wing national effort to attack our trans and LGBTQ+ communities, Seattle will continue to stand unwavering in our embrace of diversity, love for our neighbors, and commitment to justice and fairness."

The Source: Information in this story came from the Office of the Mayor of Seattle.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Luxury Seattle hotel sues 'nuisance' building next door

Firefighters in western WA train for possibility of 'above average' wildfire season

Shawn Kemp lawyers claim bias in Tacoma Mall shooting case as trial nears

Federal judge blocks Trump's dismantling of the Department of Education

‘Where is Teekah?’: Mother speaks out after Tacoma, WA cold case

Activist marks 2 weeks in tree to protest logging near Port Angeles

Driver arrested after deadly crash in Kent, WA

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.