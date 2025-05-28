Dave's Hot Chicken to open 4 new locations in Seattle area. Here's where

The Brief Dave's Hot Chicken plans to open four new locations in Washington. Locations in Redmond and Tacoma will open by the end of this year. Locations in Puyallup and Federal Way will be open in 2026.



Dave's Hot Chicken is going to spice up western Washington with four new restaurants opening by the end of 2026.

The Nashville-inspired and Los Angeles-based hot chicken spot has plans to expand across Western Washington in locations including Redmond, Tacoma, Puyallup and Federal Way.

The backstory:

Founded in 2017 by childhood friends, Dave Kopushyan, Arman Oganesyan and Tommy Rubenyan, the three brought the hot-chicken sensation to life in a parking lot with portable fryers and folding tables.

Their business quickly took off from lines around the parking lot, to their first brick-and-mortar location in East Hollywood, and later a franchising deal with Wetzel's Pretzels co-founder and former CEO, Bill Phelps, and movie producer John Davis.

The company sold the rights to 1,020 franchise locations across the U.S., Europe, Canada and the Middle East and has plans to open over 70 locations this year, with four in Washington.

The new Washington lease projects are led by local entrepreneur Sana Keshap of the Keshap Group, who helped bring the first Dave's Hot Chicken location to Washington back in 2023 in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

"The authenticity behind Dave’s immediately drew me to the brand," said Keshap in a statement. "We’ve seen an incredible response since launching in Seattle, and we can’t wait to bring Dave’s to even more communities in Western Washington."

What's next:

Customers can feast on Nashville-style "Reaper" hot chicken tenders, house-made kale slaw, mac & cheese and more starting later this year.

The locations on Cleveland Street in Redmond and at the Tacoma Mall plan to be open by the end of this year.

Additionally, the locations off of Meridian E. in Puyallup and at The Commons in Federal Way will open in 2026.

The Source: Information in this article is from a Dave's Hot Chicken press release.

