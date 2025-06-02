Carnation, WA fed up with traffic from Remlinger Farms concerts

The Brief Two sold-out concerts at Remlinger Farms caused severe traffic congestion in Carnation, frustrating residents due to gridlock at the intersection of State Route 203 and Tolt Hill Road. The Seattle Theatre Group, responsible for the concerts, is seeking solutions to improve traffic flow, acknowledging the impact on local infrastructure and planning adjustments for future events. The City of Carnation advocates for a roundabout at the problematic intersection, but funding has not been allocated; STG encourages concertgoers to arrive early and stay late to avoid peak traffic.



What was supposed to be a weekend of music and summer fun turned into a traffic nightmare for many in the Snoqualmie Valley. Two sold-out concerts at Remlinger Farms brought bumper-to-bumper gridlock to the rural town of Carnation, prompting frustration from residents.

The trouble spot — the intersection where State Route 203 meets Tolt Hill Road, the only major route in and out of Carnation.

Over the weekend, the road was packed with cars heading to and from two sold-out Leon Bridges shows. The traffic jam was so severe, locals posted online that they felt trapped in their own neighborhoods.

Remlinger Farms traffic a major headache

What they're saying:

Fred Pullen, a longtime resident of the valley, shared his frustration with FOX 13 Seattle. Pullen feels endeared to Remlinger Farms for its decades of commitment to the community, but says these major productions have seriously interrupted traffic flow.

"Even with traffic management on site, Highway 203 can be backed up for miles. This is a main thoroughfare for the community, and the concerts can add hours to even a short errand," said Pullen. "This also interferes with other local businesses."

Instead of shying away from criticism like this, the Seattle Theatre Group that runs the Remlinger Concert series is seeking solutions.

STG, which is also responsible for running iconic venues like The Paramount Theatre in Seattle, partnered with Remlinger Farms in 2024 to bring major shows to the small-town venue. But Nate Dwyer, Chief Operating Officer for STG acknowledged that these events can overwhelm local infrastructure.

"Big concerts with 6,000 people can be absolutely shocking," he said. "So making sure we have a direct line, a face, we don’t want to be a faceless organization."

According to Dwyer, adjustments were made between Friday and Saturday’s shows, and more changes are being planned to help traffic move more smoothly in the future.

"For us, it’s really about ingress and egress. So what is it like to come to the venue? Arrive at the venue? Get in? We want to make that easier, so if that’s more entrances that’s what we’re going to try," said Dwyer.

The other side:

The City of Carnation declined to go on camera but issued a statement noting that the problematic intersection is not under city control — it falls within King County’s jurisdiction.

"The City of Carnation has been advocating for a roundabout at this intersection to increase traffic flow and public safety for at least three years. We were disappointed to see that the funding was not allocated in the state transportation budget for this fiscal year," the statement said.

What's next:

Dwyer noted that Carnation is in the county’s designated urban growth area, with plans for significant development ahead.

"So there are designs to have hundreds more housing units and hundreds more jobs in the coming years," said Dwyer. "If there’s something the city or county can do to make it more improved at the state level with WSDOT, that’s great. We can’t count on any of those things happening short term. So it’s really on us to find solutions."

Dwyer advised attendees to avoid peak traffic by arriving early and staying late. He noted that Remlinger Farms offers a range of activities, including animal encounters, berry picking, and kids' rides, which can be enjoyed before the show.

Afterward, instead of rushing out with the crowd, Dwyer suggested lingering a bit—perhaps grabbing a slice of pie—before heading home.

The Source: Information in this story comes from original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle reporter Lauren Donovan.

