Remlinger Farms 2025 summer concerts at The Farm in Carnation, WA

The Brief Seattle Theatre Group and Remlinger Farms' Concerts at The Farm series starts this Friday. Grammy-winning artist Leon Bridges is the first to take the stage this Friday and Saturday. Tickets are still available for all events except for Leon Bridges' Saturday show.



Seattle Theatre Group (STG) and Remlinger Farms kick off the 2025 Concerts at The Farm series this week.

Grammy-winning pop and blues artist, Leon Bridges, will be the first this summer to turn the well-known farm into a concert venue, this Friday and Saturday in Carnation.

Can I still buy tickets?

What you can do:

STG is celebrating the start of summer with no fees on tickets to all Concerts at The Farm shows, including Modest Mouse's Psychic Salamander Festival, THING Festival and more starting Wednesday, May 28 at 10 a.m. through Sunday, June 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Tickets without fees can be purchased here, in person at The Paramount Theatre Box Office or at the Information Desk at Remlinger Farms. No code is necessary to purchase the tickets without fees.

Those who purchase a ticket to THING or The Psychic Salamander Festival will also have admission to the Remlinger Farms fun park.

Children 12 and under can attend THING for free.

Additionally, Wanderlie is offering a round-trip coach service to all Concerts at the Farm shows this summer for $49 per person with pickup locations in Downtown Seattle and Bellevue.

2025 Concerts at The Farm Lineup

Leon Bridges – May 30, LIMITED TICKETS

Leon Bridges – May 31, SOLD OUT

Lyle Lovett and His Large Band – June 28

Masego – July 19

Jacob Collier – July 30

THING Festival (Father John Misty, Orville Peck, Deep Sea Diver) – August 2

LCD Soundsystem with TV On the Radio – August 7, LIMITED TICKETS

LCD Soundsystem with TV On the Radio – August 8, LIMITED TICKETS

THING Festival (Rainbow Kitten Surprise, The Japanese House, Medium Build) – August 9

Lucy Dacus with Julia Jacklin – August 10

THING Festival (Mon Laferte, Yahritza y su Esencia, Thee Sinseers) – August 16

THING Festival (The Roots, Cory Wong, Glass Beams) – August 23

Gregory Alan Isakov – September 6, LIMITED TICKETS

Modest Mouse's Psychic Salamander Festival – September 13, 14

The Teskey Brothers – September 27

For more information on STG's Concerts at The Farm like lodging, accessible parking, permitted items and more, visit their website here.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Seattle Theatre Group.

