Search intensifies for Travis Decker at Leavenworth, WA campground

Law enforcement agencies are continuing an extensive search for Travis Decker, the man wanted for the kidnapping and murder of his three daughters in Wenatchee.

On Wednesday afternoon, aerial and ground operations were underway with additional federal investigators joining the manhunt. Authorities are on site at the Johnny Creek Campground in Leavenworth.

What we know:

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) and partner agencies are conducting a large-scale search across Chelan County, including local national forest and wilderness areas. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has provided two helicopters to assist in the search, and the CCSO Air Support Unit is also conducting air operations in similar areas.

"The self-sacrificing support our Deputies and partners provide is a testament to the profession, and shows their dedication to the victims, their family, and our community," a CCSO statement said. "We are extremely grateful to have each of them on the team."

Additional federal agents and law enforcement investigators arrived at the command post Wednesday morning to assist with the investigation.

What you can do:

A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to Decker's arrest; he is considered dangerous, and law enforcement urges anyone with information to contact the U.S. Marshals or Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities also expressed gratitude for the public's assistance.

"The numerous tips that have come in from the public is greatly appreciated, along with the many offers for assistance from off-road vehicle owners, and backcountry experts to provide guide services, equipment, and even horses if needed," the statement noted. "Again, the display of the commitment to each member of this community has to each other is on great display."

Anyone with information is urged to call the CCSO tip line at 509-667-6845 or submit information online.

The backstory:

Three Wenatchee girls, ages 5, 8 and 9, reported missing since Friday, May 30, were found dead on Monday.

The Washington State Patrol was contacted Friday night to request an AMBER Alert, but it did not meet the required criteria. On Saturday, Wenatchee Police detectives provided additional information, and an Endangered Missing Person Alert (EMPA) was issued.

Authorities are searching for Travis Decker, wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the deaths of his daughters, Olivia (5), Evelyn (8) and Paityn (9).

The girls' bodies were found at Rock Island Campground on June 3, days after they were reported missing, with preliminary examinations suggesting asphyxiation as the cause of death.

Decker, described as a former military member with extensive training, should not be approached by the public due to potential risk.

What's next:

The sheriff's office will hold a press conference on the steps of the Chelan County Courthouse Wednesday at 6 p.m. to provide updates on the ongoing investigation.

Watch the press conference live on FOX 13 Seattle, streaming on FOX LOCAL and in the video player below.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

