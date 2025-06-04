The Brief A reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to Decker's arrest; he is considered dangerous, and law enforcement urges anyone with information to contact the U.S. Marshals or Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Authorities are searching for Travis Decker, wanted for three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping in connection with the deaths of his daughters, Olivia (5), Evelyn (8), and Paityn (9). The girls' bodies were found at Rock Island Campground on June 3, days after they were reported missing, with preliminary examinations suggesting asphyxiation as the cause of death.



Law enforcement are still looking for Travis Decker, who is wanted in connection with the murders of his three daughters.

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is working closely with U.S. Marshals in the search for Decker, and on Tuesday night, deputies announced a reward of up to $20,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest. Decker is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and first-degree kidnapping.

Decker is accused of killing his three daughters, 5-year-old Olivia, 8-year-old Evelyn and 9-year-old Paityn, during a planned visitation on Friday, May 30.

The girls were located on Monday, June 3, days after being reported missing. Their bodies were found at the Rock Island Campground, located off Icicle Road in Leavenworth.

Decker's vehicle was nearby with two bloody handprints, and had personal items such as blankets, food, car seats and a wallet on the center console. The camp showed signs of recent activity, with a tent and cooler located a short distance away.

A preliminary examination of the bodies suggests the likely cause of death was asphyxiation. The Chelan County Coroner positively identified each of the victims.

According to authorities, Decker is not known to be armed at this time, but he should be considered dangerous.

Anyone with information is urged to call the nearest U.S. Marshals office, the U.S. Marshals Service Communications Center at 1-800-336-0102 or USMS Tips at https://usmarshals.gov/tips or submit a tip to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office.

