Seattle Seahawks wrap up mini-camp ahead of summer break

The offseason program concluded for the Seattle Seahawks on Wednesday as head coach Mike Macdonald moved up mini-camp a week and sent the veterans off early for summer break.

Rookies will stay around for the final week of the offseason next week, but the rest of class was dismissed to get a little more time off for the summer before starting camp on July 23.

"It was several things, but our guys just did such a great job this offseason in Phases One through Three and felt like it was a good time, good change-up to go knock this week out of the park," Macdonald said. "Rookies get to stick around for a little bit longer. It gives them a chance to get a break, get their bodies right, get away, and then come back better than ever for training camp."

The Seahawks had full representation at mini-camp over the last two days, which is the only part of the offseason that is mandatory for players. A handful of players were either limited or unable to participate, but everyone was on-site for the shortened two-day mini-camp.

"Going into the whole offseason program, we wanted to be tough and connected," Macdonald said. "I think we're on our way to being tough. We haven't had to prove it yet with pads on, but definitely feel like we're a connected group. I think we've made a lot of strides confidence-wise in the schemes we are running and understanding what's expected and just how we roll here in general. So really excited about this group. They're a lot of fun to coach."

The offensive line has been a major focus for the team since the end of last season, especially with the selection of Grey Zabel with their first round draft pick. Seattle has mixed their offensive line combinations pretty regularly throughout the offseason. Olu Oluwatimi and Jalen Sundell rotated at center, Anthony Bradford and Christian Haynes at right, Zabel and Sataoa Laumea at left guard, and even Josh Jones getting a few reps at right tackle.

Macdonald said the competition will be allowed to continue for a while in training camp before they settle on their preferred lineup.

"I think we would like to make some decisions sooner than later, but we're going to let the play speak for itself," Macdonald said. "We're not going to force the decision. We're going to be intentional in what happens probably within the first two weeks."

Zabel has received the majority of snaps at left guard and has settled in well alongside left tackle Charles Cross.

"Really excited about Grey. He is what we thought he was up to this point. He's going to be that," Macdonald said. "… Really fired up to see him in the fall. The great competition, the one-on-ones, getting the pads on. It's going to be a lot of fun to compete with the D-line."

Running back Ken Walker III (ankle), linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (knee) and linebacker Ernest Jones IV (knee) were among the handful of players at least limited due to injuries during the mini-camp. Walker and Jones were limited participants while Nwosu didn't take part.

Rookie defensive end Rylie Mills (knee) and wide receiver Tory Horton (knee) remained sidelined as they recover from knee injuries from last season. Linebacker Jamie Sherriff and wide receiver Tyrone Broden missed Wednesday's practice with undisclosed issues after participating on Tuesday, and nose tackle Quinton Bohanna missed both days of practice.

Maybe the highlight of the final practice was rookie fullback Robbie Ouzts catching a touchdown from Drew Lock in goal line drills to a chorus of "Ooooooouzts" from the sidelines.

