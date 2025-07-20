Seattle Seahawks release 27-year-old tight end Noah Fant

article

The Seattle Seahawks released tight end Noah Fant on Sunday ahead of the start of training camp.

The 27-year-old Fant spent the past three seasons with the Seahawks after being acquired in the 2022 blockbuster trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Across his Seattle tenure, Fant racked up 130 receptions for 1,400 yards and five touchdowns.

Fant was entering the final season of a two-year contract, and was due a non-guaranteed salary of $8.49 million this year. The Seahawks will save $8.91 million against the salary cap with the move.

In parting ways with Fant, who was a 2019 first-round pick of the Broncos, the Seahawks' stable of young tight ends figure to be featured much more prominently in 2025. There's second-year tight end AJ Barner, who caught 30 passes for 245 yards last season, as well as rookie Elijah Arroyo, who the Seahawks selected in the second round this year,

Eight-year NFL veteran Eric Saubert also will be in training camp after signing a one-year deal with the Seahawks. Undrafted rookie tight ends Marshall Lang and Nick Kallerup will be on the scene as well.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Associated Press.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Police dashcam video shows triple-murder suspect Travis Decker days before crime

Judge lifts gag order in Idaho murders case against Bryan Kohberger

1 killed in Pierce County, WA adult family home fire

Idaho hiker mistaken for Travis Decker tells all

Victim airlifted from Tumwater, WA crash, 18-year-old faces vehicular assault

Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.