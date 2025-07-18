1 killed in Pierce County, WA adult family home fire

The Brief One person died in a two-alarm fire at an adult family home in Midland. Ten people were in the home when the fire started. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.



One person died in a two-alarm fire at an adult family home in the 2100 block of 90th Street East in Midland on Friday.

Central Pierce Fire & Rescue crews responded to the blaze. Ten occupants were in the home when the fire started. One occupant has passed away, according to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue.

(Central Pierce Fire & Rescue)

The identity of the deceased man has not yet been released.

Fire officials asked the public to avoid the area while crews worked to extinguish the fire. West Pierce Fire & Rescue and Riverside Fire & Rescue provided mutual aid.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Pierce County Fire Marshal's office.

