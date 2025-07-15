Buyer secures iconic Seattle 'Spite House' under listing price

The "Spite House" is once again off the market after a reported sale slightly under the owner's asking price. The deal comes a century after a scornful Montlake resident hatched a bold plan to get back at their neighbor.

Realtors announced the house was up for sale back in May of this year. The house was previously up for sale 12 years ago for hundreds of thousands of dollars less.

Originally listed at $799,000 two months ago, the iconic property has now been snatched up for a reported $745,000.

Spite House in Seattle

The backstory:

One of the most historic homes in Seattle, 'Spite House' in the Montlake neighborhood is a wedge-shaped house spanning 15 feet wide on one end and 55 inches wide on the other.

The urban legend says a bitter divorce led to a property dispute. When the husband kept the house and left his then-ex-wife with just the front half of the property's lawn, she decided to block his views with this small house squeezed into her allotment.

Spite House in Seattle

It is a total 860 square feet, evenly split between an upper and lower level. The only catch? There is no staircase. So, if you want to go between the two floors you have to go outside to the other exterior entrance.

The Source: Information in this story came from Realtor.com.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Pierce County Sheriff's Office major arrested after serious Graham crash

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh wins 2025 Home Run Derby

Trash piles up in Renton amid nationwide Republic Services strike

Neighbors pulled family from smashed SUV after crash involving Pierce County Major

Travis Decker lookalike sparks manhunt confusion in Idaho

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.