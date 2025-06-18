Seattle Seahawks to have joint practice with Packers in August

article

The Brief The Seahawks will have a joint practice with the Packers in Green Bay on August 21 ahead of their preseason meeting on August 23. Seattle had two joint practices with the Tennessee Titans last year in Nashville.



The Seattle Seahawks will hit the road during training camp to practice with the Green Bay Packers for a day in August ahead of their preseason finale.

It's the second straight year the Seahawks have had joint practice during training camp under head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle traveled to Nashville for two days of practices with the Tennessee Titans ahead of their preseason meeting last year.

Joint practices were something the Seahawks did not do at any point during Pete Carroll's 14 years heading the franchise. Prior to Macdonald, the Seahawks hadn't held joint practices with an NFL team since hosting the Atlanta Falcons for a scrimmage in Portland in 1991.

Seattle will have just one practice with the Packers on August 21. The final preseason game will follow two days later at Lambeau Field.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Seahawks and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.

