Pomas Fire near Entiat, WA burns 900 acres, 0% contained

The Brief The Pomas Fire burning near Entiat, Washington has burned more than 900 acres and is 0% contained. Officials say the wildfire was first reported on Friday, June 13.



Crews are working to contain a wildfire burning northwest of Entiat, Washington.

In a Thursday update, officials reported that the Pomas Fire has burned more than 900 acres and remains 0% contained.

A photo of the Pomas Fire burning northeast of Entiat, Washington in Chelan County. This photo was taken on June 16, 2025. (USDA Forest Service)

What areas are closed due to the Pomas Fire in central WA?

The Glacier Peak Wilderness in the Entiat Ranger District, which includes Ice Lakes, is closed to the public for fire operations. Acces to Myrtle Lake is also restricted.

Officials said specific trail closures include the Entiat River Trail (No. 1400) past Duncan Hill Trail (No. 1434), Snowbrushy Trail (No. 1230) and Garland Peak Trail (No. 1408).

A photo of the Pomas Fire burning northeast of Entiat, Washington in Chelan County. This photo was taken on June 14, 2025. (U.S. Forest Service - Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest)

When did the Pomas Fire start?

The Pomas Fire was first reported at 10:40 a.m. on Friday, June 13. At the time, it was just 15 acres in size. Officials say the region is an "extreme tough piece of ground" with dead and downed timber from the 2015 Wolverine Fire and a decade of thick regeneration.

On Monday, additional firefighters, including hotshot crews and rappelers, arrived to assist ground resources with fire suppression efforts. Officials said coopers will continue transporting water from Lake Chelan, while helicopters will use Fern and Myrtle Lakes for bucket drops.

"There are four months of significant wildfire potential ahead of us in Central Washington," said Holly Krake, Entiat-Chelan District Ranger for the U.S. Forest Service. "While the fire is deep in the wilderness now, we want to make sure the Pomas Fire doesn’t linger to later threaten communities or tie up firefighting resources in July or August."

Are evacuations in place for the Pomas Fire in WA?

As of Thursday, June 19, there are no evacuation orders since there are no structures or homes threatened.

What started the Pomas Fire in Entiat, WA?

According to InciWeb, the cause of the Pomas Fire in Entiat was lightning.

Why is there smoke in Chelan, WA?

According to the U.S. Forest Service, smoke from the Pomas Fire burning northeast of Entiat is visible from the Holden Village and Lake Chelan areas in addition to the Trinity/Chiwawa area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the National Interagency Fire Center and the U.S. Forest Service.

