Evacuations expand for WA's Labor Mountain, Lower Sugarloaf fires

The Brief High winds are pushing the Labor Mountain and Lower Sugarloaf fires closer to homes in Chelan County, forcing officials to expand Level 3 evacuation zones, which means residents must leave immediately. State resources have been mobilized to assist local firefighters as the fires, which have been burning since early September, continue to spread and have collectively burned over 60,000 acres.



Danger is growing in Chelan County as winds push the Labor Mountain and Lower Sugarloaf fires closer to homes, forcing officials to expand evacuation zones.

What we know:

The state mobilized more than personnel to assist local firefighters in response to the growing threat. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state resources late Thursday, the request of Fire Chief Andy Lee of Chelan County Fire District 6.

New Level 3 evacuation orders, meaning residents need to leave now, are in effect for areas in the county. The Lower Sugarloaf Fire is spreading south toward Cashmere, and the Labor Mountain Fire is spreading east toward Blewett. Both fires have been burning since the beginning of September.

Bellevue (WA) Fire Department Fireline Photo Lower Sugarloaf Fire (InciWeb)

As of Friday, the Labor Mountain Fire was estimated at more than 25,000 acres and is 7% contained, and the Lower Sugarloaf Fire has burned nearly 35,000 acres with 32% containment.

The estimated cost for the Sugarloaf Fire is nearly $40 million and Labor Mountain Fire is estimated at $11,400,000.

Level 3 Evacuations

As of Friday morning, the Chelan County Sheriff's Office upgraded evacuations for the Labor Mountain Fire for Blewett Pass, which started in Kittitas County. The affected area is Summit of Old Blewett and residents are urged to leave. Level 3 evacuations have been issued for the following areas: Blewett Pass, the community of Mineral Springs and Cougar Gulch, Valley-Hi and Ingalls Creek residents and Nahahum Canyon Road.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX SEATTLE

How WA authorities found Travis Decker's possible remains

Bomb squad called to disarm explosive coconut at WA park

4 soldiers killed in WA helicopter crash near JBLM identified

Annual report ranks Seattle-Tacoma among worst airports in US: See the list

Ed Sheeran coming to Seattle's Lumen Field in 2026

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.