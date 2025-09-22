WA's Labor Mountain Fire grows, prompts Blewett Pass closure

The Brief Authorities say evacuation levels will remain in place for the Labor Mountain Fire on Blewett Pass, where a 30-mile stretch of US 97 remains closed. People in the Level 3 evacuation zone are strongly advised to leave, and crews will reassess the road closure Monday morning.



The Labor Mountain Fire on Blewett Pass continues to burn and has spread, prompting safety concerns and temporary road closures.

The fire, which started in early September, is south of the Enchantments and west of Highway 97.

Officials said late Sunday that the Washington State Department of Transportation has closed Blewett Pass and will re-evaluate Monday omrning. A 30-mile stretch of Blewett Pass was closed from milepost 178 to milepost 149 (Highway 970 junction) due to active fire along the border of Chelan and Kittitas counties.

The Chelan County Emergency Management also issued Level 3 evacuations Shaser Creek Road, King Creek Road and Culver Creek Road. The Level 3 area is located roughly between mileposts 172–174.

The backstory:

The Labor Mountain Fire started Sept. 1 and was caused by lightning, officials said.

As of Sunday, it has burned 7,618 acres and is only 7% contained.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Chelan County Emergency Management and the Labor Mount Fire Facebook page.

