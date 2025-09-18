Helicopter crashes in Thurston County, WA

The Brief Deputies from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office are at the scene of a helicopter crash near Olympia. The military had lost contact with the helicopter, and a rescue operation is now underway.



Thurston County deputies are at the scene of a helicopter crash near Olympia late Wednesday night.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported possible helicopter crash near the Summit Lake area at about 9 p.m.

Investigators said the military lost contact with a helicopter in the area.

When deputies arrived, they located a fiery crash site.

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office is working with Joint Base Lewis-McChord to deploy any resources they need, and a rescue operation with King County's Guardian 1 helicopter is underway at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information becomes available.

The Source: Information in this story came from Thurston County Sheriff's Office and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

