Troopers investigate deadly semi rollover in Olympia, WA area

The Brief Troopers are investigating a deadly semi-rollover crash in the Tumwater-Olympia area Wednesday morning. Authorities say the truck was originally traveling on SR 101 before coming to rest on Deschutes Parkway. Deschutes Parkway will be blocked for the next few hours as crews investigate the scene.



Troopers are investigating a deadly semi-truck rollover crash near State Route 101 and Deschutes Parkway in Thurston County Wednesday morning.

Timeline:

Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo made the initial announcement on social media at around 9:59 a.m., stating that troopers and firefighters were on scene performing CPR on a victim.

About 25 minutes later, Dattilo said that despite lifesaving efforts, one person died as a result of the crash.

According to the Washington State Patrol, SR-101 is clear, but Deschutes Parkway remains completely blocked by the semi. Authorities said the truck was originally traveling on SR-101 before coming to a rest on Deschutes Parkway.

What they're saying:

Officials are asking the public to expect delays on Deschutes Parkway for at least a few hours as crews investigate the scene.

Further information is limited at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from multiple social media posts by Washington State Patrol Trooper John Dattilo.

