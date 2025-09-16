WSP seeks witnesses to fatal hit-and-run in South Seattle

The Brief Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on SR 509. The suspect, driving a 2016-2017 Honda Accord, fled the scene after hitting the motorcycle. Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact Detective Gagley at WSP.



Washington State Patrol is seeking witnesses to a fatal crash that happened in South Seattle on Saturday night.

What we know:

Multiple 911 calls came in about a serious collision on southbound State Route 509 near Myers Way at around 11:40 p.m. on Sep. 13.

Troopers determined two cars and a motorcycle were involved, and the motorcycle driver died in the crash.

An investigation revealed a Honda Accord that was driving erratically hit the motorcycle and rider, and a gray vehicle subsequently struck the motorcycle, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP says the causing driver left the scene, exiting onto Myers Way.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2016-2017 Honda Accord. Parts from the vehicle were left at the scene, including the bumper, which appears to be metallic blue and painted white.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information that would help identify the suspect is asked to contact Detective Gagley at Matthew.Gagley@wsp.wa.gov.

