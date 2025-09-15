Teens in clown masks arrested after harassing women in North Seattle

The Brief A 19-year-old and a 17-year-old were arrested in the Bitter Lake neighborhood early Monday morning. The two allegedly harassed women while wearing clown masks and displaying guns. Officers found clown masks and extended gun magazines in the suspect's vehicle.



Police arrested a teen and a man for allegedly harassing women while wearing clown masks and flashing guns in Seattle's Bitter Lake neighborhood.

What they're saying:

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers were flagged down by two women on Aurora Avenue North at around 12:20 a.m. The women told officers that two masked men had approached them near North 128th Street; one appeared to be holding a gun, and the other repeatedly adjusted his waistband.

The women ran away, fearing they were going to be abducted.

While speaking with the victims, officers saw the suspect's car pull into a nearby fast-food parking lot.

Officers contacted the suspects and saw clown masks and extended gun magazines in the car.

Authorities say the 19-year-old admitted that the incident was part of a prank and showed officers a video of it. Both suspects were arrested for investigation of felony harassment. The 19-year-old was booked into the King County Jail. The other suspect, a 17-year-old boy, was booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center.

What's next:

The vehicle was impounded pending a search warrant.

What you can do:

The SPD is asking anyone with additional information to contact its Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by the Seattle Police Department.

