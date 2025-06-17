Police investigate homicide in Seattle's Bitter Lake neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police have initiated a homicide investigation after a 31-year-old woman's body was found with signs of trauma in a Bitter Lake apartment on Sunday. The woman's body was sent to the King County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death, but no suspects have been identified or arrested. Authorities are seeking public assistance, urging anyone with information to contact 911 or the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line.



Police have launched a homicide investigation after finding a woman's body in an apartment in Seattle's Bitter Lake neighborhood on Sunday.

Officers were called around 12:20 p.m. to reports of a body inside an apartment near 12th Ave NE and NE 143rd St.

Police entered the apartment and found an unresponsive 31-year-old woman who showed "obvious signs" of trauma. Fire personnel declared her dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives processed the scene for evidence, and the woman's body was delivered to the King County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.

What we don't know:

It is not yet known what led up to the woman's death, but police have launched a homicide investigation.

No suspects have been publicly identified, and no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on the incident or possible suspect is urged to call 911 or the Seattle Police Department violent crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department.

