Is Sea-Tac Airport shut down? Here’s what we know

Passengers were impacted by delays at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday due to a ground stop over security concerns, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

One person is in custody as passengers were taken off the plane and sent back into the terminal with additional security screening, according to airport officials.

All flights heading to SEA Airport were ordered to be held at their origin, according to FlightAware. The FAA reports there are "gate hold and taxi delays between 16 minutes and 30 minutes in length and increasing." The ground stop is in effect until 2:45 p.m.

Vehicles with flashing lights and other commercial vehicles can be seen gathered behind a plane on the tarmac as of 1:40 p.m.

Departure to Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Washington, DC (DCA) is currently experiencing delays averaging 1 hour and 40 minutes.

Port Police and Fire officials say an investigation is underway after there was an issue with a plane on the runway. Two runways at the airport shut down on June 14. One runway remains open.

This is a developing story and will be updated as information continues to come in on Saturday.

Sea-Tac airport on June 14, 2025

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Costco to offer early shopping hours for Executive Members. Here's what to know

Lone survivor of Air India crash reportedly recalls "loud noise" after takeoff

8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Home of Seattle rapper Macklemore invaded, nanny maced: police

WA deputies arrest teens for pistol-whipping boy, armed robberies

Cyberattack hits supplier to Whole Foods and PCC; could impact store supplies

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.