8 people arrested during anti-ICE protest in Seattle

Seattle police arrested eight people Wednesday night during an anti-ICE protest in Downtown Seattle.

The "ICE OUT" protest started in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood at Cal Anderson Park around 7 p.m. and police said protesters marched peacefully to downtown Seattle.

Some people were holding signs and flags, with one window nearby tagged with the words "abolish ICE now." Protesters were also heard chanting and banging on trash cans in the area. The "ICE OUT" protest is in opposition of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and the increase in detainments and deportations under the Trump administration.

Several streets in downtown were blocked off as the group reached the federal building.

Officers had to intervene with some people after a fire broke out around 9:30 p.m., with protesters burning a dumpster in the street. Seattle firefighters were able to extinguish the fire.

According to police, protesters confronted officers and threw rocks, bottles and concrete chunks at them.

Officers broke up the crowd around 10 p.m., with some using pepper spray. Several fireworks could also be seen going off in the protest area and Seattle police said a protester threw a large firework at officers. No one was hurt.

After officers issued dispersal orders and moved the crowd out of the area, eight people were arrested for assault and obstruction.

A similar protest took place Tuesday at the Seattle Federal Building at 1st and Madison, where demonstrators briefly clashed with Seattle police after a vehicle exited the building.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department and original reporting by FOX 13 Seattle.

