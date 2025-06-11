Man, woman injured in downtown Seattle shooting, suspect arrested

The Brief Two people were injured in a shooting that happened in downtown Seattle Wednesday afternoon. A woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and a man was also injured. It's currently unknown what led up to the shooting.



Two people were injured in a downtown Seattle shooting Wednesday afternoon.

What we know:

It reportedly happened at 3rd Avenue and James Street, near the Pioneer Square light rail station, around 5:30 p.m.

Police have confirmed that they arrested a suspect at the scene.

James Street appears to be closed off as police investigate.

Seattle police say a woman was shot in the head and a man was shot in the foot.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the woman was hospitalized in critical condition, and the man is in stable condition.

What we don't know:

It's currently unknown how long the street will be closed off for the investigation. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are being determined.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Fire Department.

