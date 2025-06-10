2 dead after ‘tragic’ bus accident at Seattle retirement home

The Brief Two women, aged 70 and 80, died after a retirement center bus malfunctioned and backed over them. The incident happened at the Hilltop House retirement community in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood. The bus driver is cooperating with police, and the incident is being investigated as a "tragic accident," with further updates expected.



Two women are dead after a tragic bus accident in Seattle's First Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning.

Seattle police say the incident happened at the Hilltop House retirement community, located at Terry Ave and Terrace St. Two residents of the community, a 70- and 80-year-old woman, were lounging in the smoking area when a Hilltop House bus backed into them and ran them over.

What we know:

Police and fire officials say the bus suffered a "malfunction" which led to the accident.

Investigators say the 70-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene, and they tried to treat the 80-year-old, but she succumbed to her injuries, as well.

The bus driver stayed on-scene and is cooperating with officers.

What we don't know:

It is unknown what went wrong with the bus, but officials are calling the incident a "tragic accident."

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Seattle Police Department and Seattle Fire Department.

