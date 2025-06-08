The Brief A 19-year-old driver is accused of causing a fiery four-car crash in Lacey while attempting to flee from police. Eleven people were injured, with five hospitalized, and the driver faces vehicular assault charges. Ruddell Road was closed for nearly four hours as police investigated the incident.



Police in Lacey say a teen driver tried to speed away from police and ended up causing a fiery, four-car crash Saturday afternoon.

What we know:

It began just after 3:15 p.m. when a Lacey police officer spotted a 2014 Dodge Charger that was allegedly driving recklessly on College Street Southeast.

Police say the officer tried to catch up to the vehicle and pull it over, but the driver turned onto 14th Avenue Southeast and sped onto Ruddell Road Southeast, where the crash occurred.

The crash involved four different cars and caused the Charger to catch on fire, according to Lacey PD.

In total, 11 people were injured, including the 19-year-old driver of the Charger. Five victims, ages 16 years to 67 years old, were hospitalized with injuries ranging from minor injuries to broken bones.

The causing driver, a teen from Tacoma, is under arrest for vehicular assault. He will be booked into Thurston County Jail once he is medically cleared. More charges are expected after the investigation concludes.

The crash caused Ruddell Road to shut down for nearly four hours.

The Source: Information in this story came from a media release sent out by the Lacey Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson activates National Guard in search for Travis Decker

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Man shot, killed at his 21st birthday party in Kent, WA

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Seattle man charged with string of burglaries at the homes of NFL and MLB stars

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.