The Brief Two suspects linked to Nazi White Nationalist efforts were arrested for allegedly robbing military weaponry. An FBI SWAT team seized over 35 firearms, explosives, and body armor from a Lacey residence. The suspects are being held on $500,000 bail, with potential federal charges pending.



Two suspects involved in Nazi White Nationalist efforts were arrested in connection to a violent robbery of military weaponry on Monday.

The backstory:

An FBI SWAT team raided an address in Lacey and seized over 35 firearms, armor and other weapons surrounded by Nazi paraphernalia.

In total, authorities recovered:

Short barrel rifles

An MG42 machine gun

Grenade launchers

Explosives

Body armor

Ballistic helmets

Ammunition

The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said multiple rifles were staged at windows throughout the residence.

Two suspects, both in the military, were booked into jail on multiple firearm-related offenses. Each are being held on $500,000 bail, and will likely face additional federal charges.

The Source: Information in this story came from a Facebook post from Sheriff Derek Sanderson of the Thurston County Sheriff's Office.

