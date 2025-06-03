Detectives seek public's help in 5 unsolved cold cases in WA

The Brief Detectives are asking for the public's help with five unsolved cold cases in Thurston County. The cases date from 2001 to 2021. Detectives say even the smallest piece of information can be key to solving these cases.



The Thurston County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) Cold Case Unit is asking for the public's help on five cases that remain unsolved.

What they're saying:

"We believe that even the smallest detail could be the key to finding justice for the victims and their families," wrote the TCSO in a social media post. "If you know something – no matter how minor it may seem – please come forward."

Michelle Dickerman: Last seen in Lacey, WA in 2001

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

The TCSO says Michelle Dickerman was reported missing on May 2, 2001. Detectives say she was last seen near Fred Meyer in Lacey on April 28, 2001. She's still missing and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance are suspicious.

Jennifer Vawter Patterson: Remains found on Nisqually Indian Reservation in 2013

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives say on Nov. 9, 2013, the remains of a woman were found on the Nisqually Indian Reservation. In 2021, her remains were identified as Jennifer Vawter Patterson through advanced DNA testing.

Jennifer had been living in the LeMar Mobile Home Park in Yelm, and it is believed that her cause of death was homicidal violence.

Karen Bodine: Body found north of Rochester, WA in 2007

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Cold Case detectives are asking for information on a homicide that happened in January 2007.

On Jan. 22, 2007, the body of Karen Bodine was found at the entrance of a gravel pit off of Littlerock Road Southwest, just north of Rochester, Washington.

"It has been over 18 years. It is time to get justice for Karen." — Thurston County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit

The TCSO says the information you provide could be the key to solving this case.

Logan Schiendelman: Last seen near Tumwater, WA in 2016

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Logan Drew Schiendelman was 19 years old when he went missing between May 18-20, 2016.

"His family and friends are desperate for any information that could help bring him home," wrote the TCSO. "Logan is deeply missed, and we need your help to find him.

Authorities say the photo on the left is often used in his missing flyers, but the photo on the right was taken by him around the time he went missing.

Logan went missing at the age of 19, meaning he is around 28 years old now. He's described as being 6-feet tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and black curly hair.

He was last seen driving his black 1996 Chrysler Sebring convertible on I-5 near Tumwater, WA.

Dana Presley: Found murdered in Olympia, WA in 2021

(Thurston County Sheriff's Office)

Dana Presley, the owner of Hollywood Towing, was found dead inside his home in Olympia in August 2021.

Detectives determined his cause of death was homicidal violence.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on any of the following cold cases, even the smallest details, is asked to contact the Thurston County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit at TCSOColdCase@co.thurston.wa.us.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Thurston County Sheriff's Office Cold Case Unit.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

Bodies of 3 missing Wenatchee, WA girls found, father wanted for murder

Who is Travis Decker? What to know about the Wenatchee, WA father wanted for murder

What we know about Decker girls, 3 missing WA sisters found dead

'I am in a lot of pain': Lakewood, WA mass shooting survivors being released from hospitals

'Belltown Hellcat' Miles Hudson back in court

WATCH: TikTok video of woman digging for geoduck in WA goes viral

'Shut your legs' comment, rating female staff: Snoqualmie Police Chief fired after probe

Washington state named ‘sanctuary jurisdiction’ by Trump admin, 35 of 39 counties listed

WA beekeeper working to save millions of bees involved in crash in Whatcom County

FBI scrutiny puts pressure on Seattle mayor after protest clash

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.