Man shot, killed at his 21st birthday party in Kent, WA

The Brief A man was shot and killed at his 21st birthday party in Kent. Police are still searching for the suspects who fled after the shooting.



A 21-year-old man is dead after a shooting during his birthday party in Kent early Saturday morning.

What we know:

At about 12:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a shooting at a home near 22nd Avenue South and South 250th Street. Several people called 911 to report hearing gunshots and believed the victim was outside the home, police said.

When officers arrived, the suspects left the scene after the shooting.

According to Kent police, a 21st birthday party was being thrown for the victim when uninvited guests showed up and were asked to leave.

After an argument and altercation, shots were fired and the 21-year-old Federal Way man was shot. People inside the home took the victim to a nearby hospital in Federal Way, and he later died from his injuries.

Police are still searching for the suspects, and the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Kent Police Department.

