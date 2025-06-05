Fire evacuation, possible shooting reported at Kent business

The Brief Police evacuated a building after a reported fire in Kent's industrial park, where a possible shooting involving a police officer occurred. Fire officials say they can't get to the fire because there is a police investigation happening. Authorities have closed nearby streets for the investigation, with details about the shooting's nature, motive, and any injuries still unknown.



Police and fire officials have evacuated a building after a fire in the industrial park area of Kent, and are also reporting a possible shooting involving a police officer.

According to Kent assistant police chief Jarod Kasner, a possible shooting involving a Kent police officer occurred at 6651 S 216th Street in Kent. At the same time, Puget Sound Fire reports a fire at the location, but say they cannot get to it because it is a "scene of violence" police investigation.

Officials have closed 68th Ave S between S 216th St and S 220th St while they investigate.

It is not yet known what the nature of the shooting is, how many people were involved, the motive, or if anyone was injured. It is also not yet known what led to the reported fire.

FOX 13 Seattle has a crew on the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

