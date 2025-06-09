Man hurt after shooting near University of Washington

The Brief Seattle police are investigating an early Monday morning shooting near the University of Washington campus, where they found evidence of gunfire and property damage, but no victim initially. A 22-year-old man was later admitted to Harborview Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the arm, following an altercation at a party involving a group of older teens to early twenties where two individuals reportedly shot each other.



Seattle police are investigating a shooting near the University of Washington campus early Monday morning.

At about 2:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near 42nd Avenue and 12th Avenue Northeast.

When officers arrived, they found blood, several shell casings and damaged property but could not find a victim.

According to police, officers determined that a group of older teens to their early 20s were throwing a party, and when it ended, there was an altercation and two people reportedly shot each other.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was taken to Harborivew Medical Center after he was shot in the arm.

It's not known what led up to the shooting, but the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

WA Gov. Ferguson activates National Guard in search for Travis Decker

Former Army squadmate shares insight into Travis Decker's military past

Man shot, killed at his 21st birthday party in Kent, WA

Miles Hudson found guilty on 2 counts of reckless driving in Seattle

Seattle man charged with string of burglaries at the homes of NFL and MLB stars

Rochester dog training facility owner accused of killing employee during video shoot

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.